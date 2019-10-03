Burlington looks at hiring Memorial Auditorium manager

Burlington city officials are exploring the idea of hiring a contractor to manage Memorial Auditorium following proposed renovations.

The historic Burlington venue has been closed since 2016, when it was declared structurally unsafe. In public hearings last year the city heard from residents who wanted the space to continue being a venue for music and other events.

Officials say they are about to start looking for people interested in running the space. "These are folks who could commit to running a concert series. They could commit to a certain number of -- like we will bring 'X' number of shows to this space. And they could also commit to essentially being the landlord, the operator of the space. The city would still own it and still put significant investment into the property but we would rely on these folks to say 'we're going to run this building and we're going to make money doing it,'" said Luke McGowan, with the city's Community and Economic Development Office

Currently, the city spends about $40,000 each year on utility costs for the building. McGowan says they are also preparing for repair and maintenance costs to rise the longer the site sits.

Bringing it up to code and modernizing Memorial Auditorium would cost the city about $35 million, with $15 million of that coming from taxpayers.

Taxpayers have yet to weigh in. The city's goal is to have a plan ready for vote by November 2020.

