Burlington man accused of beating man behind hotel

A Burlington man is sleeping behind bars and is accused of beating another man in the back parking lot of a Shelburne hotel.

Police arrested 28-year-old Timothy Barrett after they found a 30-year-old man struck in the head Thursday night outside the Days Inn on Shelburne Road. Police say it was possibly done with a hatchet found on the scene.

Shelburne Police won't say how their investigation led them to Barrett, but he will face a judge on Monday.

He's being held without bail.