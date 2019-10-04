Man accused of punching strangers in Burlington - again

Burlington police say a man already convicted of punching strangers is at it again.

The most recent random attack happened on Tuesday. Now, Jerry Hoffman is back behind bars just one month after he was let out.

Our Dom Amato spoke with one of Hoffman's victims who says he has no idea what provoked the attack. Samuel Dawson said he was outside the OP Bar on North Winooski Ave. with a group of friends on Tuesday night. After Hoffman asked for a cigarette, things went south.

"He asked us for some and we told him, no, but there's a gas station right down there street where you can buy some yourself," Dawson said.

Dawson says Jerry Hoffman didn't even direct the question to him, nor was he the closest to Hoffman, but Dawson was the one who took the first punch.

"It was just confusing all the way around, just completely random, unprovoked," Dawson said.

He suffered a cut around his eye and broken glasses. But Dawson didn't realize that this wasn't the first time he was around when the cops were called on Hoffman.

"I did not see him that time earlier in the summer," he said.

Dawson, a bartender at Ken's Pizza on Church Street, says he called the cops in June when police say Hoffman went on a path of terror throughout Burlington, damaging property at Ken's, then targeting three other random people at Duino Duende and outside Radio Bean.

"When you mix the nighttime and alcohol and a big bar scene, there will invariably be some violence," Burlington Police Chief Brandon del Pozo said.

Police say Hoffman seemed drunk on both nights he attacked random people in Burlington. He served 90 days in jail for his charges in June and was released in early September. About a month later, he's facing similar charges.

Del Pozo says his officers can only put violent people in custody and can't control what happens after.

"What we need in terms of follow-up, whether it's incarceration or mental health services, the system needs to do its share as well," del Pozo said.

Dawson doesn't believe random assaults are common in Burlington and isn't sure what else the police can do to prevent future attacks.

"I don't know if there's anything they can do other than press the charges and let the courts do its process," Dawson said.

Hoffman is being held behind bars and faces misdemeanor charges for this most recent attack and the ones in June. He's due back in court at the end of the month.

Burlington police tell us Hoffman has an extensive criminal history, including three assault convictions. And they say he has a long history of intoxication and causing a commotion in the Middlebury area.

We asked the police why they didn't release a booking photo of Hoffman so that the public knows what he looks like so they can protect themselves. They told us when someone is cited at the scene, they aren't brought back to the station for a mug shot. But court paperwork we obtained says Hoffman was photographed and fingerprinted, so we're still trying to find out more about this.