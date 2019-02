Police say a Burlington man sexually assaulted a 15-year-old.

Detectives from the Chittenden Unit for Special Investigations and a DCF investigator first started investigating the allegations against Robert Bigelow, 25, last month. The probe was triggered by a report to Burlington police about Bigelow.

Bigelow was arrested Tuesday morning at his home.

He's charged with sexual assault and unlawful restraint. Bigelow is due to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon.