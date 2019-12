A Burlington man is expected in Boston court Wednesday morning in connection to a Troy, N.Y. homicide.

We told you back in September about the death of 19-year-old Beyonce Wint who was killed in Troy, but had apparently spent several days just before her death in Burlington.

On Tuesday, police caught Antwaun Twitty at Logan Airport in Boston as he was getting off a flight from Los Angeles.

Twitty along with Idelisse Armstead of Brooklyn have been charged in the murder of Wint.