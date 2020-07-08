Burlington man arrested on assault charges

Burlington Police say Jerred Christy, 34, hurt a family member and threatened to kill her with an edged weapon Tuesday night.

Someone called police after they say a fight spilled out into the parking lot of Handy Court around 9:52 p.m.

Christy allegedly hit a neighbor with a blunt object when the neighbor tried to help the woman. When officers arrived, they say Christy had a rock.

He's being charged with first degree aggravated domestic assault and simple assault, which both carry potential prison sentences if convicted.

Christy was lodged at the Northwest Regional Correctional Facility with a bail of $5,000.

