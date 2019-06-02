Burlington man behind bars for several thefts

A Burlington man is behind bars for breaking into and stealing from several cars earlier this week.

Police say Eric Breeyear, 36, took multiple credit and debit cards. They say the thefts happened overnight Wednesday near Overlook Drive, Stonehedge Drive, Deerfield Road, and Pinnacle Drive in South Burlington.

Early Saturday morning, police found Breeyear driving down I-89 in South Burlington and arrested him. He's scheduled to appear in court on Monday to answer to several charges, including seven counts of false pretenses and identity theft.

