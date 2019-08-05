Plea deal on gun charges for alleged triggerman in Burlington shooting

A convicted felon charged with shooting into a crowd and striking an innocent bystander outside the Burlington bar Nectar's has changed his plea.

Rashad Nashid, 37, faces illegal gun possession charges.

Monday, he entered a new plea. Nashid pleaded guilty to two charges of illegal gun possession. The first count is connected to the shooting outside Nectar's. The second is related to Nashid firing off an AR-15 assault rifle at a shooting range in Charlotte the day before the shooting in downtown Burlington.

Because of prior convictions in New Jersey, Nashid was not allowed to have a gun at the time of either of those incidents.

The judge said the maximum penalty for each count is 10 years in prison, so Nashid could face 20 years. But right now the recommended sentence is 11-15 years.

These gun charges are federal charges but Nashid also faces state charges of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment in the shooting outside Nectar's in February 2018.

Police say Nashid fired two shots into the crowd and one of those bullets hit a 26-year-old woman in the chest. She was seriously injured but survived.

That woman's mother was in the courtroom Monday when the judge read the recommended sentence. She fell to her knees in tears when she heard it.

"Eleven years out of 30. And 30 years to where he should be in prison. And they're gonna wipe away all the state charges so he's not paying anything for her almost dying on the street in front of the bar and then almost dying in the hospital again. It's just obscene that someone like him, a convicted felon, that could get away with murder, that could get away with almost putting someone down for their life," said Cindy Parker-Belisle, the victim's mother.

One reason the family is so upset-- we found out Monday the state is willing to drop its charges against Nashid if he is sentenced to 10-15 years in federal prison on the gun possession charges.

Nashid's sentencing at federal court is scheduled for Dec. 2. The victim's family says they plan to be there.