A Burlington man faces charges in an overdose death in May.

St. Albans police charged Shawn Cochran, 28, with providing the fentanyl-laced pills that led to the death of Donald Stevens, 33, of St. Albans.

Police say at the time of Stevens' death, Cochran was awaiting trial on other charges and was supposed to be under a 24-hour curfew and not allowed to have any drugs without a prescription.