Burlington man charged with assaulting strangers outside bar

Police say a Burlington man punched several strangers outside a bar-- and they say he did the same thing four months ago.

The most recent attack happened on Tuesday night.

Investigators say Jerry Lee Hoffman, 26, assaulted several people outside the Other Place bar. They say he then took off on foot and some of the victims followed him. Police tased him and took him into custody.

He faces charges including simple assault and assault on a police officer.

Back in June, they say he did the same thing on the very same block. That time, police say he punched people inside Duino Duende restaurant and outside on the street.