Burlington man charged with embezzling from Moose Lodge

A Burlington man is accused of embezzling money from the Moose Lodge in South Burlington.

Police say Theodore Shaw, 45, an administrator at the lodge at the time of the complaint, embezzled money from the lodge for his own use. There was no immediate information about the amount of money involved.

South Burlington Police say the lengthy investigation began in September after receiving multiple complaints. It included assistance from the Vermont Department of Liquor and Lottery and the U.S. Secret Service.

Shaw is due in court in March.