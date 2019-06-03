Burlington man charged with random assaults downtown

A Burlington man faces charges after police say he drunkenly assaulted numerous people downtown Saturday night.

Officers were originally called to Ken's Pizza on Church Street just after 9 p.m. for a man, later identified as Jerry Lee Hoffman, 26, who was allegedly smashing property and attempting to assault people.

Police say Hoffman then left a "path of disorder" as he headed towards Pearl Street and North Winooski Avenue. They say he went into the Duino Duende restaurant on North Winooski and attacked the manager and an employee after being asked to leave. He also allegedly punched a woman outside Radio Bean.

Two officers eventually caught up with him about an hour later and tooK him into custody after a scuffle.

Police say he has a long rap sheet as well as a history of disorder and intoxication in the Middlebury area.