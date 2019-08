A Burlington man sentenced for shooting another man in the head.

Zakk Trombly-File photo

Police say in March 2017, Zakk Trombly shot Dustin Davenport in the head in St. Albans after a botched drug deal. Davenport survived.

Trombly was originally charged with attempted murder.

As part of a deal, he pleaded guilty to four charges including aggravated assault and illegal use of a firearm.

In exchange, he will spend 13 to 40 years in prison.