Burlington man who survived 1985 hijacking reacts to arrest in Greece

More than 30 years ago hijackers took control of a plane flying from Greece to Rome, and a Burlington resident was on board. Now, a suspect in the hijacking is in Greek police custody for the 1985 crime. Channel 3's Christina Guessferd has exclusive reaction from the Vermonter who experienced the two-week ordeal.

Tom Cullins

Seventy-seven year-old Tom Cullins got the news Monday morning, just after returning to Burlington from their second home in Greece, near where a 65-year-old Lebanese man was arrested for hijacking TWA Flight 847 and killing a young U.S. Navy officer. Greek police haven't released his name.

Tom Cullins says he's been waiting for this day for 34 years. "I'm glad they got him. He was a monster in many ways. I saw him do horrible things to women and children," he said.

Horrible things that Cullins says he remembers well, but yet haven't stopped him from living his life. "I never go back. I never have nightmares or think about it," he said. "Part of the reason probably is I'm alive. I made it through, hopefully made it through with some dignity."

Cullins was one of more than 140 people aboard TWA Flight 847 when hijackers seized control of the plane shortly after it took off from Athens. The Burlington-based architect was on his way home.

"Two guys came rushing up the aisle, one with a hand grenade and the other guy with a silver, as it turned out, 9mm. pistol in their hand," he recalled. "I remember the two feelings I had. One was fear -- I mean outright ridiculous fear -- and the other was angry."

Reporter Christina Guessferd: Does this arrest relieve any of that anger?

Tom Cullins: No. I'm sorry to say no... I'm not somebody who gets in angry or who gets in fights, but he got me angry.

And Cullins says the intensity of that emotion grew over the 17 days he and other passengers were held hostage in Beruit hideaways and paraded in front of reporters.

"I want to send my very best to my love, my family. We are in good shape and God willing we will be home soon," Cullins said in a 1985 recording made by the hijackers.

"Not that I had any control, but I knew what was happening, and I knew that they didn't," Cullins said.

Reporter Christina Guessferd: Now, more than three decades after this happened, do you feel safe flying?

Tom Cullins: A situation like this should not stop people from traveling... If you dwell on it, you're continually being held hostage.

Cullins and his family still visit Greece every summer. He says he keeps the news clippings from June 1985 because it's part of his family's history and he plans to pass that history onto his grandson and the generations that follow.

