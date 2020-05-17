Burlington may require masks for shoppers in the city

Burlington City Council is pushing to mandate all shoppers wear masks when retail stores re-open on Monday.

Governor Phil Scott says all retail employees in Vermont must wear a face covering, but whether a customer wears one is up to them or the business.

Progressive City Councilor, Jack Hanson is one of the sponsors of the resolution that will be taken up on Monday night. The proposal would require all shoppers going into retail, grocery, hardware, garden supply and convenience stores to wear a mask.

Hanson says the goal is to protect the health of those working through the pandemic.

"We’re asking a lot of these essential workers so it's our job to really protect them,” he said. “More broadly, it's for public health because the spread of this virus in any setting is going to increase risk for the vulnerable populations who could be impacted by it.”

The proposal does not apply to other establishments like offices, restaurants, bars, and hotels.

Some Burlington shoppers, like LaVera Allen, say they're glad people have the option.

“I think it depends on the person but you've got to think of other people and be safe hopefully that no one will get sick. Me— if I go into the stores, I do wear a mask,” Allen said.

Burlington resident Jenni Dee says she has no plans to go shopping and she thinks Vermont is moving too quickly to reopen retail. She also thinks every shopper should wear a mask out of respect for others.

“Choose your mask but at least have something covering your face when you're walking into a store and be considerate of all the people especially... all the people. Just be considerate,” she said.

Hanson says council does not feel they are overstepping Governor Scott’s order but instead, taking it a step further.

