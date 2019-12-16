Burlington mayor: Deputy Chief Wright also used fake social media account

It now appears former Burlington Police Chief Brandon del Pozo wasn't the only one in the department who used a fake social media account.

Monday evening, Mayor Miro Weinberger said Deputy Police Chief Jan Wright admitted she sometimes used a Facebook account under the name "Lori Spicer" to comment and engage with citizens about police department policy and practice.

The news came just hours after the mayor announced the chief had tendered his resignation Sunday amid fallout from using an anonymous Twitter account to respond to a critic, and that Deputy Chief Wright would step in as acting chief.

In a statement, Weinberger, D-Burlington, said, "While Deputy Chief Wright's situation may be very different than Chief del Pozo's, given the circumstances the department is facing, I found the failure to raise this issue with me in the lead-up to today to constitute a lapse in judgment."

Because of that, the mayor has now named Deputy Chief Jon Murad as acting chief of the Burlington Police Department. Weinberger said Murad confirmed to the city attorney and HR director that he has never posted to social media anonymously.

The mayor also said he has asked the city attorney and HR director to review Wright's posts in detail to determine whether any other action is required.

The mayor said Wright's admission raises questions about just how many people in the Burlington Police Department used fake social media accounts and he will ask an outside investigator to review the department's social media activity and practices.

