Burlington mayor and fire chief disagree about dangerous intersection planning

The debate over a controversial Burlington intersection continues with the city's fire chief reacting to the changes planned for St. Paul and Maple Streets and whether they will make it safer.

His response sheds some light on why many of you and the city are not on the same page about how well it's working.

It turns out, there may have been a critical lack of strategic communication.

"I think the lesson learned perhaps is to meet with the engineers as they're… because while the technical specifications that do meet the apparatus can make that swing, there's often more that goes into it," said Burlington Fire Chief Steven Locke.

Chief Locke says he wasn't included in planning processes.

"I think we often see plans and conceptual drawings. And personally I was not part of the process where we saw the finalized plans and perhaps that I think both public works and all parties will do that in the future," said Chief Locke.

But during our last interview with Burlington's Mayor Miro Weinberger, he said the fire department was involved in the process.

"The fire department has been part of the planning here and the sign off but in this period of reviewing it we are again bringing the fire department in," said Mayor Weinberger in an interview last week.

The chief says he's not worried about that intersection because they normally go straight, rarely do they turn there.

The Burlington Public Works Director says his team will meet with the designer and contractors Thursday to discuss what they're doing and when.