Burlington mayor appoints McGowan to lead CEDO

There's a new person at the helm of Burlington's Community Economic Development Office. Luke McGowan was appointed by Mayor Miro Weinberger Tuesday.

McGowan is a Harvard and Columbia grad. He owns his own consulting business in Vermont. He says he looks forward to helping small businesses thrive and continuing the mission of creating a vibrant, healthy and equitable city.

"I think this is a unique place and CEDO is a unique government entity that has a big mandate and touches a lot of different issues from social equity to economic development to community justice to lead paint removal. It checks a lot of boxes," McGowan said.

David White has been acting director for six months.

McGowan still needs to be confirmed by the City Council at its June 3 meeting. That is expected to happen.