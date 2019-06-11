Burlington mayor hosts housing summit

The mayor of Vermont's largest city is hosting a housing summit to talk about Burlington's housing challenges, opportunities and policy reforms.

The event takes place Tuesday at Contois Auditorium from noon to 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The keynote speaker is Minneapolis City Council President Lisa Bender.

Mayor Miro Weinberger's office says the event is aimed at sharing ideas and hearing community input.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

6/11/2019 5:38:54 AM (GMT -4:00)

