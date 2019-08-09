Burlington mayor joins other mayors calling for gun control action

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger says he's added his name to a list of other mayors around the country calling for action after the recent mass shootings.

Weinberger along with over 200 other mayors across the country are

calling the U.S. Senate to come back to Washington and pass two bipartisan gun safety bills, which they say are already approved by the House.

In a statement he called on the federal government to do something to protect Americans.

"These rampages are intolerable, and they demand the kind of strong, national protections that virtually every other country has successfully put in place. After 20 years of inaction and backsliding, it is long past time for the federal government to do something to protect Americans from these horrific massacres," Weinberger said in a statement.