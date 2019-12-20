Burlington mayor names 4th police chief in a week

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger on Friday named the city's fourth police chief in a week.

The mayor says Jennifer Morrison will serve as interim chief. Morrison is a former Burlington deputy police chief and most recently worked as Colchester's police chief.

Weinberger said Morrison is not interested in the permanent position. She will take over Jan. 6.

The mayor also announced that Burlington Deputy Police Chief Jan Wright has been put on paid administrative leave.

It came out earlier this week that Wright had a fake Facebook account she used to interact with the public. That revelation came after the mayor named Wright interim chief to replace Brandon del Pozo, who resigned after admitting he used a fake Twitter account to attack critics of the city.

Weinberger then replaced Wright as interim chief with Deputy Chief Jon Murad who will stay on until Morrison takes over.

Our Ike Bendavid was at Friday's announcement and he will have more coming up on the Channel 3 News from 5-7 p.m.