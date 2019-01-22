Burlington mayor reacts to Green Mountain Transit troubles

Burlington's mayor is weighing in on the financial crisis affecting Green Mountain Transit.

The state's only regional transit authority says it ran out of reserves and might be forced to suspend routes or raise rates.

We talked to Mayor Miro Weinberger, D-Burlington, about it. Burlington pays GMT to provide service in the city.

"What I think needs to happen at Green Mountain Transit is that they need to become an innovative, 21st-century bus and transportation authority. I think they are going to have to compete for rides in this economy. They need to do things like get outstanding apps that riders of today want to be able to look at their phones and know when the bus is coming," Weinberger said.

The mayor said the city helped GMT develop a state of the art bus terminal on Cherry Street and will do whatever it can to help the bus service succeed.

A special GMT board meeting is set for Monday to go over options.