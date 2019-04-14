BTV mayor responds to Trump's proposal to transport migrants to sanctuary cities

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger is responding to President Trump's proposal to transport migrants detained at the border to sanctuary cities, because Burlington would be one of them.

Weinberger said in a statement the city will welcome the refugees with open arms if Trump follows through on the "threat."

"We know from decades of experience that newcomers to Burlington will make us more prosperous, more diverse and stronger, just as generations of past immigrants have driven our past growth and success," Weinberger said. "This is not our first clash with the current federal administration. When President Trump tried to deputize our police officers to enforce his draconian immigration policies, we went to court alongside cities from across the country and stop him, preserving our right to make our own decisions about how best to keep our communities safe. When President Trump tried to block us from receiving federal grants, we fought back and the courts once more blocked his vindictive efforts."