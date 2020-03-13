Burlington mayor responds to positive cases; staff to work from home

Burlington's mayor is responding to the positive cases in our region, especially with the first confirmed case of coronavirus in Chittenden County.

Miro Weinberger says they've opened an emergency operations center at the Burlington Police Department to coordinate a response.

He says they are considering similar measures that some governments have done about closed schools and working from home.

On Monday, city leaders will be working from home to see how that works.

He says he's being guided by three priorities: slowing the transmission of the virus, continuing essential municipal services, and ensuring the safety and health of city employees.