Burlington mayor signs two new emergency orders

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger says if you violate Governor Phil Scott's stay at home order, you're going to pay. It's one of two emergency regulations he signed off on Friday evening. He says the goal is to preserve public health and safety.

The first offense by any person, business or organization is a minimum $100 fine. The second offense is a minimum of $250. The third offense is at least $500.

If you spit, bite, or threaten a health care worker, police officer or first responder, you're facing criminal penalties.

WCAX reached out to acting Burlington Police Chief Jennifer Morrisson to get some perspective on this. The civil penalty is more than a warning and less than a criminal charge.

In most cases, these will be people who have been educated, warned and insist on congregating in groups and refusing to social distance, putting everyone at risk.

In a statement, Chief Morrisson added: "The vast majority of Burlingtonians are doing their part - in an amazingly patient and selfless manner. My officers are desperately trying to protect the entire community. Unfortunately, we are struggling to find the right tools to address some of the City's least compliant members."

Weinberger's second emergency order green lights an emergency shared street plan. City departments, including public works, are going to temporarily close off some roads so people can exercise.

Pine Street was filled signs on Friday of a no-parking order for the East side of Pine Street between Lakeside and Maple.

That begins Saturday at 6 AM.

Birchcliff Parkway will also be limited to local traffic only and no through traffic, making more room for people walking, jogging and biking.

The emergency streets plan is being crafted as we speak and will have more temporary changes.

The mayor acknowledges permanent changes can't be made without going through the official design and approval process.