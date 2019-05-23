Burlington men arrested in 2 vicious assaults

Two Burlington men have been arrested after two vicious assaults in one day in a city park.

Investigators say a man was found unconscious and injured in a pool of blood at Burlington's Battery Park Tuesday at about 5 p.m.

Witnesses identified one of the suspects in the assault as Tyrone Bryant, 41. He was arrested at the scene.

During that arrest, police say another man, Cory Lott, 40, tried to stop the officers and threatened them. So they arrested Lott.

Later that night, at about 11:30 p.m., police were called back to Battery Park for a second assault, where a man was slashed in the face and arms with a knife. Investigators say that victim had witnessed the earlier assault.

The second victim later told police Bryant and Lott were behind both assaults.

Wednesday morning, police say they found Lott drunk in City Hall Park accosting passers-by, and Bryant was there, too. They were both arrested and charged with aggravated assault. Both were held without bail pending arraignment.

Police say both men have had multiple run-ins with police in the past.

Burlington police want to hear from anyone else with additional information about the assaults at Battery Park Tuesday. Call 802-658-2271.