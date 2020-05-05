Burlington moving forward with grant money for citizens

The city of Burlington is expediting more than half a million dollars in funding to support local businesses and address some fallout from the pandemic.

Mayor Miro Weinberger, D-Burlington, BTV Ignite, and Burlington Telecom announced that a series of grants will be available this year, five months ahead of schedule.

Grants are offered to organizations teaching technical skills, supporting S.T.E.M. education for young people, and creating new economic opportunities for workers.

The city secured the money during the recent sale of Burlington Telecom.

"The 2019 investment dollars were not deployed in the calendar year and that's just because it took time to get the committee together and formulate the funds," said BTV Ignite's Adam Roof. "It ended up being a good thing because those dollars do roll over. They're not lost. But now in 2020, with frankly a new reality, through this pandemic we have upwards of $500,000 in that fund."

The fund will allow $3 million to be allocated to start-ups and growing businesses for the next ten years.

Interested businesses can find the application at https://www.btvignite.com/.