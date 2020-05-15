Burlington murder suspect seeks release on bail

The man charged in the murder of a Burlington man was back in court on Friday looking to get out on bail.

Peter Nguyen, 27, of Burlington, turned himself in last week in connection with the shooting death of Steven Martin, 38.

Nguyen pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder.

Another man arrested in connection with the case-- Octavious Allen-Napier, 25, of Philadelphia-- is being held on federal gun charges but has not been charged in the state murder case.

Police say Napier and Martin had a long-running feud that had recently escalated.

"The Burlington Police Department was able to develop information about this incident in order to narrow down our suspect field and focus in on individuals we believed to be associated with the incident," Burlington Deputy Police Chief Jon Murad said.

Nguyen is due back in court next month to hear evidence on whether he can be released on bail.

Police say no state charges will be brought against Napier until his federal case is resolved.