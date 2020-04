The Burlington nursing home that has been the site of the state's worst outbreak is reporting an increase in deaths that were later linked to the coronavirus.

Birchwood Terrace now says 16 residents have died and that eight of them were diagnosed with COVID-19 after they died. To date, 57 Birchwood residents have tested positive for coronavirus.

As of Tuesday, Vermont health officials reported 862 coronavirus cases in the state and 47 deaths.