Burlington nursing home to retest residents for COVID-19

A Burlington nursing home struggling with the coronavirus outbreak now plans to retest all of its residents who initially tested negative.

Birchwood Terrace says three more of its residents are now sick. That makes a total of 29 who have tested positive for COVID-19. Twenty-two staff members also have it.

Birchwood says it is now retesting all of its residents who initially tested negative for the disease. They expect those results back in 48 hours.

The UVM Medical Center is helping staff Birchwood because so many of their workers are compromised.