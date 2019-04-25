Burlington officer in altercation wants to see his bodycam footage

We have continuing coverage of the violent altercation between a Burlington police officer and a man who died days later.

Ofc. Cory Campbell

Six weeks ago, Douglas Kilburn was found dead in his home.

Three days earlier, Kilburn fought with Burlington Police Ofc. Cory Campbell in the parking lot of the UVM Medical Center. Kilburn allegedly punched the officer, who punched back.

Kilburn's jaw and orbital bone were broken and Vermont's medical examiner ruled Kilburn's death was a medical homicide, listing a fractured skull as part of the reason.

Now, Campbell is asking to see his body camera footage before giving a statement to the Vermont State Police. The police union has sued to get it.

The Burlington Police Department doesn't usually allow officers to review footage before talking with investigators.