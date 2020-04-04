Burlington partners up to feed those in need

A pair of restaurants and a grocery store are partnering with the City of Burlington to help feed the needy during this crisis.

August First, Sweetwaters and City Market will produce 200 meals per day that will be distributed to local non-profits.

The city is providing $500 dollars a day to buy the needed food supplies.

"We also have many people out of work, a significant increase in the need of people in the community who have lost their food security," Mayor Miro Weinberger said. "We see more seniors who are staying home and trying to protect themselves from the virus."

It's currently a five-week pilot program, but the city is looking for more funding to support the program and more restaurants to take part in.