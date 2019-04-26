Burlington plans to double number of trees planted

Volunteers will be out planting trees in Burlington Saturday. It's part of the response to the emerald ash borer.

The Strathmore neighborhood in the city's New North End contains mostly ash trees, which are vulnerable to the invasive beetle.

To make sure trees are still thriving in the Queen City, 15 other species of trees will be planted.

City leaders say they're on track to plant 360 trees this year around Burlington, doubling the number of trees planted in previous years.