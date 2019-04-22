Burlington police arrest 2 more suspects in deadly shootout

Police have arrested two more suspects in connection with a deadly Burlington shootout.

Angela Pearson-Fitzpatrick and Takesha Thomas

Burlington Police say Angelina Pearson-Fitzpatrick, 54, of Burlington, and Takesha Thomas, 26, of Orlando, Florida, both face charges for trying to help two murder suspects escape capture.

Police say the pair provided transportation, paid for hotel rooms and threw out clothing worn by murder suspects Johnny Ford and Brandon Sanders.

Ford and Sanders are two of four people charged with second-degree murder in the death of Benzel Hampton, 23. Hampton was gunned down in Burlington's Old North End in broad daylight last Tuesday. Police say they believe the shooting was over a drug debt.

Pearson-Fitzpatrick and Thomas are due in court Tuesday.