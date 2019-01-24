Burlington police ask for help identifying assault suspects

Police need your help identifying three people who might know about an attack on the Church Street Marketplace in Burlington.

Surveillance photo

They say some of them are people of interest and others may know what happened.

Police found an unconscious man early Jan. 18 in a parking lot between South Winooski Ave. and Union St. His eye socket and skull were fractured, leading to brain bleeding.

A cash reward is being offered for the identification and arrest of the person responsible.