Burlington police deny claims of excessive force

Burlington police are denying claims of police brutality in connection with a pair of incidents in which citizens were injured during altercations with cops.

Body camera video was released of two separate incidents that happened last September. In one, Ofc. Joseph Corrow slams a man to the ground, knocking him unconscious. The second incident shows Ofc. Jason Bellavance shoving a man, causing him to hit his head against a wall. Both cases led to federal lawsuits claiming excessive force.

The police department admitted mistakes by both officers and Bellavance was suspended. But in its response to the federal lawsuits, the city denies that either officer used excessive force or broke the law. The city is also asserting immunity from the claims.