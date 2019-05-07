Burlington police host annual community barbecue

Gloomy skies didn't stop Burlington police from hosting their annual community barbecue.

Our Erin Brown checked out the party on Tuesday at Edmunds Middle School downtown. She spoke with police and members of the community about the importance of this sixth annual barbecue.

The goal of the event is to strengthen relations between police and residents. Police also say they want to educate people about what's going on in the community. This year, one of the focuses is substance abuse.

Colchester Police Cpl. Mark Jacobs says there has been a rise in vaping and e-cigarette use in the area and in schools. He says police are working to educate parents and children about the dangers of smoking. They're also encouraging parents to talk to their kids about drug use early on and read up on new studies about the negative effects of smoking.

Staff members from the Burlington Boys and Girls Club brought a class of students to the barbecue. They said they want kids to have positive interactions with the police.

"It's definitely huge because your first impressions go a long way. And just like having a second before you have interaction to when you know somebody can go a long way to make it go a more positive way. Especially because we have seen issues in this city and all around the country when it comes to police interactions. So, it's great to see them putting in the work to make it better," said Aaron DaCosta, the director of youth inclusion at the Burlington Boys and Girls Club.