Burlington police look for suspects involved in violent attack

Burlington police are looking for two men they say were involved in a violent attack last Wednesday.

Police say the two victims were beaten -- one with a bottle to the head and the other hit with a bat. They say it happened at a house near the intersection of Cedar Street and Rose Street.

The victims were reportedly on their porch when they were approached by the suspects. A fight broke out and authorities say one man was hit with a bottle and assaulted while he lay unconscious. Then, police say the three suspects turned on the second victim and allegedly beat him with a stick or bat. The suspects then ran away.

The two men were seriously injured and taken to the hospital, where one man had to stay for several days.

Police say they've located one of the suspects, Mnyonge George, 29. He told police the people on the porch made racist remarks and attacked him and his friends with a bat.

Police say the other two suspects are known as "Young Buck" and "Sisqo" and they're asking for the public's help to find them.