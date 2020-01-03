Burlington police officer disciplined for foul language before fight

A Burlington police officer was disciplined in connection with a use-of-force incident that contributed to a man's death.

Burlington Police say Ofc. Cory Campbell got a written reprimand and retraining for swearing at Douglas Kilburn right before a fight at the UVM Medical Center last March that left Kilburn with severe head injuries.

Campbell's actions were ruled justified by Vermont's attorney general last fall but the AG and others said Campbell's language escalated the situation and contributed to his need to defend himself from Kilburn.

In a press release, Burlington Police said Campbell has already received retraining, including playing the role of a person in crisis during de-escalation scenarios. And he has a formal letter of reprimand on his record.

In the statement, Deputy Chief Jon Murad said Campbell has been on regular duty since November and "his conduct has been excellent."