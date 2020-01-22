Burlington police say burglaries down 30 percent

Burlington Police have released new data on burglaries in the Queen City and it's good news. Officers say that crime is down 30 percent from 2018 to last year and that's just the beginning.

They say the area around the University of Vermont and Northern Hill section that usually experiences the most burglaries were down almost 60 percent.

And they say over the last several years, the drop has been more steep, plunging more than 70 percent from 2012 to this year.

Police say burglary is a highly invasive crime and that they have made many efforts to address it.

Police Chief Jennifer Morrison calls the multi-year drop "unprecedented" and says they will continue to strive to improve how they keep the community safe.