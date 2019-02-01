Burlington police searching for stabbing suspect

Police in Burlington are looking for a man who they say stabbed someone in the chest on Marion Street.

William Dunn

Investigators say it happened in the roadway Wednesday afternoon. The victim, a 36-year-old man from Colchester was treated at the hospital and released.

Now, police are looking for William Dunn, 35.

They say he is 6-feet-1-inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He's described as having an athletic build, dreadlocks and tattoos on his arms, chest and neck.

Police say the two men knew each other and there is no threat to the public, but anyone who knows Dunn's whereabouts is asked to contact Burlington Police at 802-658-2704.