Burlington prepares for annual Third of July Festivities

Wednesday night, thousands of people are expected to pour into the Queen City for the annual July 3rd firework celebration.

Festivities will starts at 5 p.m. and the fireworks will start at 9:30 p.m.

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger says he's excited for what he calls the city's biggest event of the summer, with 30,000 to 40,000 people expected to show up.

Burlington Police also expect it to be all-hands-on-deck for the Third of July festivities.

The chief told us it is one of their biggest policing events of the year.

He says you can expect to see a lot of police officers out and about, but it's an event they enjoy covering.

"It's going to be a good, safe, well-policed event. People need to not drink too much. They need to not get into fights, they need to be aware of their surroundings and just come out and have a great time," said Police Chief Brandon del Pozo.

Before you show up to any of the main spots to watch the fireworks the city has some reminders for you.

They ask you not to bring the following: your pets, sparklers or fireworks of any kind, and as always glass is not allowed in the parks.

And some reminders for people on the water: remember always wear a life jacket, boat or paddle sober, and have a marine VHF radio on your boat to name a few.

For those of you watching on land and need a place to park, Mayor Weinberger suggests parking at UVM.

"That is the best place if you are coming from outside of Burlington to park and then, for many years now we have run a quite good shuttle service from the parking lots down to the waterfront," said Weinberger.

The city says if you do park in a garage or lot near the waterfront, to expect longer than normal exit times. And in cooperation with Burlington Police safety measures, only certain exit points may be allowed at garages during and after the event.

Mayor Weinberger also wants you to take a look around the northern waterfront, the skate park, the sailing center, and the new waterfront park while enjoying the festivities.

"I do hope as people come down they take a look around at their surroundings and I think they'll get a sense for how much progress has been made on the waterfront in recent years," said Weinberger.

We asked the mayor how much putting together this event would cost the tax payers. He says the fireworks themselves cost nothing.

He said the tax payer costs come in when you talk about personnel like police fire and public works officials.

Weinberger also says the event happens on the third and not the fourth because of tradition.

He says when they first started doing these fireworks shows, they wanted it to be a regional event and have as many people come as possible.

That's why they made it the 3rd, so people didn't have to choose between the smaller town events and this one.