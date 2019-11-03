Burlington renters share housing concerns

A group of tenants in Burlington are mobilizing to make sure their concerns about renting in the Queen City are addressed.

The Burlington Tenant Union hosted a summit Sunday at the Fletcher Free Library.

Organizers say they've been listening to renters for the past six months and wanted to bring them together to talk about the type of issues they're facing in their current housing situation. Some of the biggest problems raised were the high cost of rent, discrimination and landlord harassment.

"Some of what we've heard harassment-wise is fees that don't really make sense. Exorbitant fees for background checks. Folks on disability who are charged late fees even though their federal payments don't come in until the third of the month. It's these little things that are illegal. And some tenants have been facing eviction," said Charles Winkleman of the Burlington Tenants Union.

The group was also joined by three Burlington City Councilors. Councilor Perri Freeman said one of their top concerns is the lack of weatherized homes in Burlington. She says 60% of Burlington residents are renters and many of them are being forced to spend more money to make sure their houses have proper insulation, heating and ventilation for winter.

"I think that is a key thing and that's something we've been looking at council is how can we move toward having buildings that are net zero or emission negative in terms of greenhouse gas emissions. They're built efficiently, they're of high quality, but we're not actually putting an additional burden on people who are renters and are already paying really high amount for housing as it is," said City Councilor Perri Freeman.

Freeman says the City Council is currently reviewing its housing policies. Last Monday, they approved five recommendations to improve housing. They focus on energy efficiency, short term rentals, accessory dwelling units, parking requirements and housing trust fund.

Those recommendations have been sent to the city council ordinance committee for review.

