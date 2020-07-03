Burlington residents encouraged to make noise Friday evening

With Burlington's traditional July 3 fireworks canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, the city's mayor is encouraging residents to make noise Friday evening.

The Burlington Free Press reports that Mayor Miro Weinberger announced a plan for residents to “make noise” from their own homes at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Weinberger is encouraging people from backyards, front stoops or sidewalks to sound off “together and yet apart.”

