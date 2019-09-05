Burlington residents speak out against rent prices at housing summit

The City of Burlington is looking to address concerns that housing is too expensive and too hard to find.

Mayor Miro Weinberger hosted part two of the Burlington Housing Summit on Wednesday night at City Hall.

People packed the Contois Auditorium to hear the mayor’s recommendations for housing reform.

Weinberger says the key focuses are restoring the city’s housing trust fund, changing the rules to allow more small houses, and better regulating short-term rentals. He also discussed changing parking downtown – and updating energy efficiency in rental housing to reduce utility costs.

WCAX News spoke to people living in Burlington who say housing is just too expensive.

Aunnah Guzman said it took her nine years to find a place to live. Before that, she was crashing at friends’ houses and spent a few nights on the streets.

“Ninety-nine percent of these apartments are at least-- they cost more than $2000 dollars,” said Guzman.

Ali Ghauri is looking to move to Burlington from New York City and said he’s struggling to find something within his budget.

"$850 is a lot for me but just for me. I'm just one person. I'm on my own and I don’t have a job right now. I'm currently unemployed,” he said.

The Administration will deliver draft ordinances for housing policy reforms to the Planning Commission and City Council for formal vetting and action this fall.