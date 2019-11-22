Burlington restaurant damaged by fire reopens

A downtown Burlington restaurant that shut down after a fire is back in business.

Hen of the Wood on Cherry Street was forced to close back in early August after a fire tore through the restaurant's ventilation system. The flames traveled up six stories through the ductwork to an output on the roof.

Hotel Vermont owns the building. Hundreds of guests there were also evacuated, though only six rooms were affected.

Since then, Hen of the Wood has been working hard to get back open to customers.

"It is beyond exciting that we're back open. We have been waiting just a little over three-and-a-half months for it to happen and I almost can't believe that it's happening," said Tatiana Bruno, the general manager of Hen of the Wood.

Bruno says she's already seeing familiar faces back to enjoy the food and drink. The restaurant had an oyster bar hour from 4 to 5, which customers told me was just like they remembered. They've got a new menu, too, to reflect the new season.