Burlington restaurants, businesses brace for loss of college students

All five Vermont State Colleges are going online only starting Thursday night. Other schools have made similar calls including Dartmouth, SUNY Plattsburgh State, Champlain College and UVM. In Burlington, that means fewer students, less foot traffic, and restaurants businesses and event organizers wondering what comes next.

At Kru Coffee on Church Street, it's business as usual amid a global pandemic. "It's hard for even me, because I want to shake people's hands all the time. I've been like... doing the elbow," said the shop's Lisa Weber.

She says says staff are maximizing hygiene and that a lack of students on campus at UVM and Champlain could end up being beneficial for her business. "I'm wondering if that's going to effect if we're going to get more kids in here because they're going to online. They're going to be on their computers in here more," she said.

"I don't think we've seen any impacts yet." said Kelly Devine with the Burlington Business Association says retailers and restauraunts are preparing to feel the effects of fewer customers on their bottom line. "People are taking a wait and see attitude," she said.

But the association itself isn't waiting. On Thursday it canceled its annual dinner with business leaders that was expected to attract more than 400 people.

"We're taking precautions here," said Mike Shea, owner of the Spirit of Ethan Allen. They see around 100,000 guests on board the vessel per year and there were almost 400 events planned for this season. Shea says there have been no cancellations yet.

"We're open for business," said Skirack co-owner Karen George. She says they are ramping up sanitizing efforts and urging employees who don't feel good to stay home. George says even if you don't want to go inside the store, you can still support their business and others in the area online. "That's another alternative for folks who don't want to take an extra risk," she said.

The biggest concern for Burlington businesses is what will happen with large scale summer events like graduations, the Vermont City Marathon, Jazzfest and other large gatherings that attract a lot of people and bring an economic boost to the area. Right now, they're taking it week by week.

