Burlington restaurants fined for federal labor violations

The owner of two popular Burlington restaurants will pay $111,092 for violating federal labor laws including overtime pay and child labor violations.

Labor Department authorities say the owner of 'The Spot' on Shelburne Road, and 'Spot on the Dock,' on Burlington's waterfront, failed to pay overtime wages to workers that clocked over 40 hours in a work week. About 91 employees will receive $55,546 in back wages and an equal amount in damages.

Officials say investigators also found that the restaurants employed three 15-year-old past 11 p.m. Rules prevent that age group from working past 9 p.m. During the summer, and 7 p.m. during the school year. The The Spot LLC paid $2,360 for the child labor violations.

"Violating the Fair Labor Standards Act can be very costly for employers that fail to pay employees what they have legally earned," Wage and Hour Division Northern New England District Director Daniel Cronin said in a statement. "Ensuring employers comply with the law not only protects workers, it also levels the playing field for employers who are already in compliance. We encourage employers to reach out to us for understanding wage and hour laws."