Burlington rolls out new incentive to entice shoppers

It's the final rush for finding a gift. Burlington was buzzing on Sunday with last-minute holiday shoppers flooding Church Street. According to the National Retail Federation the weekend before Christmas is one of the biggest shopping days of the year, with an estimated 147 million people in the US rushing to cross the items off their lists. Some shoppers say that's easy to do in the Queen City even on a tight deadline.

"Church Street is really good for that because a lot of these are locally-owned. It's better than going to a mall. I mean, the traffic alone is enough to avoid,” said Dylan Berman of Essex.

And this year there’s more of an incentive to spend your money downtown.

"We're asking people for either two weeks or four weeks to shop local only and they do have a chance to win through a drawing. Three prizes: one thousand dollar shopping spree, and two, $500 shopping sprees,” said Kara Alnasrawi, Church Street Marketplace Executive Director.

Alnasrawi says this is the first year the Church Street Marketplace has rolled out the shop local pledge in an effort to boost the 70% of locally-owned shops on Church Street.

"There are studies done that if you shop locally, especially at a locally-owned business, the majority of those dollars stay within the community. And even if you're shopping at a national chain, as I said before, you're also supporting jobs locally," said Alnasrawi.

Some shoppers, like Jenna Walker & Joshua Porter of Colchester, say they already prioritize local shopping.

"I like it more because there's a lot more variation in the store and you never know what you're going to get and you can find things more personal," said Porter.

"I like it because it's better quality and I know where it's coming from and it's more supporting our community instead of big name brands," said Walker.