The Vermont Department of Health has found elevated levels of lead in drinking water at a Burlington public school.

Officials say test results of water at the Integrated Arts Academy found that at least one tap had a lead level at or above the four parts per billion.

The taps tested at the public K-5 elementary school were immediately taken out of service.

The testing is part of a new state law requiring all schools and child care centers to test their water.

Statewide results are available online.